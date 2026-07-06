Investments & Sales   ·   Development Site Sale

Waste Management Firm Buys Miami-Dade Trucking Terminal for $51M

By July 6, 2026 1:33 pm
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CenterPoint Properties's CEO Jim Clewlow and 17707 NW Miami Court, Miami Gardens, Fla.
CenterPoint Properties's CEO Jim Clewlow and 17707 NW Miami Court, Miami Gardens, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Centerpoint Properties; Vexel Imaging US/Google Earth

Centerpoint has sold another trucking parking lot in Miami-Dade County, this time for $51 million to a waste management company, property records show. 

Woodlands, Texas-based Waste Connections purchased the 12-acre site at 17707 Northwest Miami Court in Miami Gardens, Fla. The surface parking lot — facing Interstate 95, just north of the intersection with Florida’s Turnpike — holds 370 spots and a 3,786-square-foot building.

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The buyer specializes in waste collection services for residential and commercial buildings. 

CenterPoint purchased the property for $47.5 million in 2022, according to property records. The recent transaction marks CenterPoint’s second sale of a trucking terminal in Miami-Dade County over the past year. 

In October, the Oak Brook, Ill.-based firm sold a 17-acre site near Miami International Airport for $52 million to trucking logistics company Outpost. CenterPoint had purchased the property for $29.5 million in 2020, resulting in a 77 percent increase in value over five years.

Representatives for Waste Connections and CenterPoint did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

17707 Northwest Miami Court, Centerpoint, Waste Connections
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