Centerpoint has sold another trucking parking lot in Miami-Dade County, this time for $51 million to a waste management company, property records show.

Woodlands, Texas-based Waste Connections purchased the 12-acre site at 17707 Northwest Miami Court in Miami Gardens, Fla. The surface parking lot — facing Interstate 95, just north of the intersection with Florida’s Turnpike — holds 370 spots and a 3,786-square-foot building.

The buyer specializes in waste collection services for residential and commercial buildings.

CenterPoint purchased the property for $47.5 million in 2022, according to property records. The recent transaction marks CenterPoint’s second sale of a trucking terminal in Miami-Dade County over the past year.

In October, the Oak Brook, Ill.-based firm sold a 17-acre site near Miami International Airport for $52 million to trucking logistics company Outpost. CenterPoint had purchased the property for $29.5 million in 2020, resulting in a 77 percent increase in value over five years.

Representatives for Waste Connections and CenterPoint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.