Citigroup Refis East Flatbush Apartments With $35M Loan

Developer Jacob Rosenberg has landed a $35 million loan to refinance a newly built multifamily property in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood.

Citigroup supplied the loan for the 95-unit apartment building at 406 Remsen Avenue that was completed in 2024. PincusCo. first reported the refi, which closed June 26.

Meridian Capital Group negotiated the debt with a team led by Naphtali Marrus and Ben Nevid.

“406 Remsen Avenue is a standout new addition to the Brooklyn rental market, and the sponsorship brought a clear vision for the asset’s next chapter,” Marrus said in a statement.

In a statement, Nevid credited Citigroup with taking “the time to understand the asset and the sponsorship” to “structure a financing solution that met the borrower’s objectives.”

Rosenberg, who owns 406 Remsen Avenue with Michael Rosenberg, acquired the 111,027-square-foot property near the Saratoga Avenue subway station for $2 million in late 2024, according to PincosCo. Community amenities include a fitness center, a rooftop terrace, garage parking and bike storage.

Citigroup and Rosenberg did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.