Leases   ·   Office Leases

Juicy Couture Distributor NYC Alliance Signs 50K-SF Lease at 1441 Broadway

By March 30, 2026 9:34 am
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Lee & Associates's Peter Braus and 1441 Broadway.
Lee & Associates's Peter Braus and 1441 Broadway. PHOTOS: Courtesy Lee & Associates; Courtesy L.H. Charney

Juicy Couture’s distribution company doubled its office footprint in a relocation within Midtown.

NYC Alliance, which designs and distributes a range of fashion brands, signed an 11-year, 50,000-square-foot lease at LH Charney’s 1441 Broadway and will fully relocate from its current headquarters half a block away at 1411 Broadway.

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The New York Post first reported the story.

Colliers represented the landlord in the transaction but did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the names of the brokers on the deal or the asking rent at the building.

Asking rent at the building was in the high $50s per square foot in April 2025, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Lee & AssociatesPeter Braus negotiated on behalf of NYC Alliance in the deal, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal “positions [NYC Alliance] for continued growth while strengthening its design, showroom and operational presence in the historic fashion corridor,” Braus told the New York Post.

Other tenants in the 34-story office tower at Broadway and West 41st Street include clothing rental service Style Theory, which signed a 14,634-square-foot deal in April 2025, and clothing makers Kellwood Company and KBL Group International, which signed for 19,000 square feet and 9,000 square feet, respectively, in October 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

1441 Broadway, Peter Braus, Colliers, Juicy Couture, Lee & Associates, LH Charney, NYC Alliance
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