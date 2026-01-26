Bain Capital Provides $210M Refi for Midtown’s 1375 Broadway

A joint venture between 60 Guilders and Sentry Realty — which are both affiliates of American Exchange Group — has secured $210 million to refinance 1375 Broadway, a 27-story, 520,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan, Commercial Observer can first report.

Bain Capital provided the debt financing, while Newmark’s Nick Scribani, Ricky Braha, Tim Polglase and Niv Shahmoon arranged the refinancing.

The American Exchange Group affiliates purchased the office building last year from Savanna via a $200 million note purchased from Aareal Capital and financed by Sail Harbor Capital, a note-on-note deal that converted debt into a first mortgage, as CO reported.

Located on the corner of 37th Street and Broadway two blocks north of Herald Square, 1375 Broadway opened in 1923 and was renovated in 2023.

That renovation included a new lobby and entrance, tenant lounges, and a 6,000-square-foot rooftop terrace that provides unobstructed views of numerous New York City landmarks, such as Hudson Yards, the Empire State Building and Times Square.

The property sits near Penn Station and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

CO previously reported how the office tower has changed hands in recent years, first through Savanna purchasing the building in 2010 before selling it to Westbrook Partners five years later for $310 million, with the firm reacquiring the property from Westbrook in 2020 for $435 million. In that deal, $388.5 million in acquisition debt was provided by Brookfield Real Estate Finance.

60 Guilders, Sentry Realty and Newmark did not respond to requests for comment.

