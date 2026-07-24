Carlyle Group and Haussmann Development have plans to partner on a 99-unit apartment complex in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.

The two developers filed plans Thursday with the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) to bring a new 12-story mixed-use building to 566 Grand Avenue, near the corner of Grand Avenue and Bergen Street.

Spokespeople for Carlyle Group and Haussmann Development did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s requests for comment.

If approved, the building will feature 99 Class A apartments, according to the filing, as well as ground-floor retail space. There will be 10 apartments on the second floor, 11 units each on the third through ninth floors, and four apartments each on floors 10, 11 and 12.

The developers also plan to include several in-demand amenities at the property, such as a pet spa, a tenant theater, a game room, a children’s playroom, coworking space, a gym and an outdoor lounge.

It is unclear if Carlyle Group and Haussmann Development plan to utilize the 485-x tax abatement program, which offers developers significant and lengthy tax breaks if their buildings feature a certain percentage of affordable housing. However, the 99-unit plan does provide a clue that this might be the case.

A widely unpopular component of the 485-x program is higher construction wage requirements for buildings with 100 or more units. However, buildings with 99 or fewer units that utilize this program are not bound by those wage requirements.

Crown Heights has been awash with residential building plans as of late. Avery Hall is planning an 18-story, 250-unit development at 1550 Bedford Avenue, while the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is looking to build a 300-unit housing development in the neighborhood at 1119 Pacific Street.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.