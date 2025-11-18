Coworking Company The Malin to Open 15K-SF Space in Brooklyn Heights

Coworking company The Malin is expanding again in New York City, this time in Brooklyn Heights.

The Malin, which claims to deliver a “consistently elevated workspace experience” across its growing portfolio, has signed a 15-year lease for approximately 15,000 square feet on the second floor of United American Land (UAL)’s 57 Court Street, according to the coworking company.

The Malin’s new space between Livingston and Joralemon streets — called The Malin Brooklyn Heights — represents its second location in Brooklyn, seventh in New York City, and 13th nationwide, the company said.

“Brooklyn Heights has always had a unique rhythm — historic, creative and connected all at once,” Ciarán McGuigan, founder of The Malin, said in a statement. “As we continue to grow across New York, this neighborhood felt like a natural next step. It reflects our belief that people do their best work when they’re in environments that feel both elevated and personal, surrounded by character and community.”

The asking rent was not provided, but a report from Colliers found office rents near Downtown Brooklyn averaged $55.34 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025.

Rue Realty’s John Mears brokered the deal for the tenant, while Dreamscape Companies’ Joshua Strauss, Scott Zinovoy and Alex Levine represented the landlord.

“This was an opportunity to creatively repurpose second-floor retail with a contemporary brand that will serve the neighborhood for many years to come,” Mears said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “The demographics and vibrancy of the surrounding area align well with their brand and growth strategy.”

“The Malin represents the incredibly impressive convergence of interior design, culture and a forward-thinking workspace business model,” Strauss added. “The Malin is not only a wonderful addition to [57 Court Street], but also to the overall Brooklyn marketplace.”

Since opening its first location at 32 Mercer Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood in 2021, The Malin has expanded to 152,000 total square feet across New York City, opening its first Brooklyn location at 109 North 12th Street in Williamsburg in 2022.

The Malin Brooklyn Heights — which is set to open in March 2026 — will feature open seating, 11 private offices, 18 dedicated desks, three meeting rooms and 12 phone booths, as well as a large library.

The coworking space will join several other tenants at UAL’s Brooklyn Heights building, including fitness company SoulCycle, makeup store Sephora and yoga studio Hot 8 Yoga.

“Our family has spent decades investing in the growth of Brooklyn, and The Malin perfectly represents the kind of new businesses that we strive to bring to our properties to serve the neighborhood,” Jack Laboz, partner at UAL, said in a statement. “We are very proud to welcome The Malin to the neighborhood and are looking forward to having them in our property for many years to come.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.