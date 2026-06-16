Andreas Rotenberg is Co-founder and COO of Pulley, an AI-powered permitting platform helping developers, operators and commercial teams move projects through approvals faster. Before Pulley, he was part of the team at Honest Buildings through its acquisition, then served as Chief of Staff at Procore through its IPO. Pulley has supported over $15 billion in projects approved across the U.S. Live from ICSC+Proptech in Las Vegas.

(0:00) – First ever ICSC+Proptech live podcast

(1:47) – Why Permitting Is a Growing Bottleneck

(2:41) – What’s Happening During Permitting Timelines

(4:13) – Jurisdictional Complexity Across the U.S.

(5:08) – What CRE Teams Underestimate About Permitting

(7:35) – Why Pulley

(8:18) – The Origin Story

(10:53) – Combining Technology with Local Expertise

(14:26) – Where AI Creates Real Value in Permitting

(17:36) – Trust, Hallucinations & Accuracy

(19:07) – Municipalities & Public Sector Modernization

(20:40) – Second & Third Order Effects of Faster Permitting

(22:41) – Collaboration Superpower: Vaclav Smil

🏙️ Learn more:

–Visit Pulley

–Andreas on LinkedIn

–ICSC+Proptech