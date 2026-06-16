Development   ·   Construction

Podcast | Can AI Help Developers Break Ground Faster ft. Pulley COO Andreas Rotenberg

By June 16, 2026 3:28 pm
reprints
Commercial Observer Tangent

Andreas Rotenberg is Co-founder and COO of Pulley, an AI-powered permitting platform helping developers, operators and commercial teams move projects through approvals faster. Before Pulley, he was part of the team at Honest Buildings through its acquisition, then served as Chief of Staff at Procore through its IPO. Pulley has supported over $15 billion in projects approved across the U.S. Live from ICSC+Proptech in Las Vegas.

SEE ALSO: Trump’s Federal Building Selloff Runs Into $26B Repair Backlog

(0:00) – First ever ICSC+Proptech live podcast
(1:47) – Why Permitting Is a Growing Bottleneck
(2:41) – What’s Happening During Permitting Timelines
(4:13) – Jurisdictional Complexity Across the U.S.
(5:08) – What CRE Teams Underestimate About Permitting
(7:35) – Why Pulley
(8:18) – The Origin Story
(10:53) – Combining Technology with Local Expertise
(14:26) – Where AI Creates Real Value in Permitting
(17:36) – Trust, Hallucinations & Accuracy
(19:07) – Municipalities & Public Sector Modernization
(20:40) – Second & Third Order Effects of Faster Permitting
(22:41) – Collaboration Superpower: Vaclav Smil

🏙️ Learn more:
Visit Pulley
Andreas on LinkedIn
ICSC+Proptech

🏙️ Connect with Tangent:
-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn
-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn
-Tangent on LinkedIn

🏙️ CO Events coming up:

Disclaimer: Commercial Observer Tangent podcast is for entertainment and informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our program constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Tangent, Commercial Observer, MetaProp, or any third party guest to buy or sell any securities, public or private, other financial instruments or funds.

A+I, Andreas Rotenberg, artificial intelligence, commercial real estate, construction, development, permitting, Podcasts, proptech, tangent, Zoning, Honest Buildings, Procore, Pulley
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