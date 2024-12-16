Investments & Sales  ·  Hotels
Florida

Elliott Management Buys Miami Beach Hotel

Deutsche Bank provided $83M for the deal and South Beach property

By December 16, 2024 1:45 pm
reprints
Paul Singer of Elliott Investment Management and the Gates Hotel South Beach.
Paul Singer of Elliott Investment Management and the Gates Hotel South Beach. PHOTOS: David A. Grogan/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Getty Images

Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management is expanding its real estate endeavors in South Florida by buying a hotel in Miami Beach. 

The West Palm Beach-based hedge fund paid $52.5 million for The Gates Hotel South Beach, according to a deed, while also securing a $82.5 million loan from Deutsche Bank. The disparity between the deed and financing is likely to account for the property’s non-real estate assets, such as the hotel operation and furniture.  

SEE ALSO: Infinity Real Estate Snaps Up 40 Bleecker Street’s Retail Component for $13M 

The 230-room property sits on a 1.3-acre site at 2360 Collins Avenue, at the southern end of Lake Pancoast, across the street from the oceanfront 1 Hotel. The property includes a two-story building, the former Motel Ankara that opened in 1954, and an eight-story building, which was completed in 2015. 

The seller, private equity firm Rockpoint, acquired the 148,514-square-foot hotel for $105 million in 2016, according to the Miami Herald. The Boston-based firm embarked on an extensive renovation, which ended three years later. 

Representatives for Elliott Management and Rockpoint did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the full value of the transaction. 

The sale marks Elliott Management’s latest real estate venture in Miami. This year, the activist investment firm, notorious for its brutal tactics, partnered with Adi Chugh to found Tyko Capital, which has emerged as one of South Florida’s most important lenders. 

The lender funneled $424 million and $527 million for the construction of Related Group’s luxury condo projects in Brickell and Bal Harbour, respectively. It also provided $565 million to refinance 830 Brickell, Miami’s trophy office building. 

In October, Elliott Management partnered with Morning Calm Management to buy the 32-story 701 Brickell office tower for $443 million, in one of South Florida’s largest office deals this year. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

The Gates Hotel South Beach, Elliott Investment Management, Elliott Management
Steve Kassin and David Berg of Infinity Real Estate and 40 Bleecker Street.
Investments & Sales
New York City

Infinity Real Estate Snaps Up 40 Bleecker Street’s Retail Component for $13M 

By Cathy Cunningham
Adam Spies of Newmark, and 2 Park Avenue.
Investments & Sales
New York City

Morgan Stanley Selling 2 Park Avenue to Haddad Brands for $360M

By Cathy Cunningham
S. Lawrence Davis, president and CEO of Shorewood Real Estate, and the development site at 350 Grand Concourse.
Investments & Sales  ·  Development Rights
New York City

Shorewood Buys Bronx Development Site at 350 Grand Concourse for $29M

By Isabelle Durso