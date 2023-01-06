Pumpkin Pet Insurance Takes 10K SF at 432 Park Avenue

A pet insurance firm is moving its offices to NoMad.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance has signed a lease for 10,000 square feet at Samco Properties’ 432 Park Avenue South, Crain’s New York Business first reported.

Asking rent was $65 per square foot, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The length of the lease was not disclosed.

The company currently has its offices at HSP Real Estate Group and Marciano Investment Group’s 251 West 30th Street, south of Pennsylvania Station. Details of the move are murky as it signed its 3,987-square-foot lease there only in February 2020, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Lincoln Property Company‘s Jeffrey Rosenblatt and Lee Doyle represented Pumpkin Pet Insurance while Brett Harvey of JLL represented Samco. JLL declined to comment.

Rosenblatt said the insurance provider is doubling its space and plans to move in the coming weeks, but declined further comment.

Built in 1913, 432 Park Avenue South stands 16 stories and is located between East 29th and East 30th streets.

The building faced challenges as the first year of the pandemic dragged on with Samco filing a lawsuit against its tenant, the Gotham Organization, which owed $187,000 in outstanding rent.

In 2016, the landlord struggled to keep the retail portion of the building leased as Hale and Hearty Soups began the long, drawn-out process of shuttering many of its New York City locations.

