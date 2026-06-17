A construction worker helps build a support column using steel rebar in Miami.
Industry · Development
National

Annual Construction Cost Hikes Reach Pandemic-Era Rates as Iran War Winds Down

By Emily Davis
Joel Traut of KKR at the company's Dallas office, The Sterling.
Industry · Capital Markets
National

KKR’s Joel Traut On Building One of CRE Credit’s Biggest Direct Lending Lines

By Cathy Cunningham
Adam Simon.
Industry · Capital Markets
National

Adam Simon On the Early Days of KKR Real Estate Credit in Dallas

By Cathy Cunningham