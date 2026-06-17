Most commercial real estate decisions begin with the same question: What can I do with this land?

It is the most important question in the industry. Until recently, it was also one of the slowest to answer. Zoning rules are fragmented across more than 25,000 jurisdictions, buried in legal code, and constantly amended. A single-line query could turn into a three-day research project.

Last week, on Crexi, the marketplace where hundreds of thousands of brokers, developers, and investors evaluate properties, the answer started arriving in seconds.

Crexi integrated Zoneomics, an AI-enabled zoning data platform covering more than 25,000 U.S. cities, directly into its analytics product. Understanding what can be built on a site has traditionally meant navigating municipal databases that vary in quality, format, and accessibility across thousands of jurisdictions. The integration eliminates that detour.

With Zoneomics integrated into Crexi Intelligence, users now access zoning classifications, permitted uses, and parcel boundary geometry directly on a property’s detail page. They can pose plain-language queries such as “Can I build a multifamily here?” or “Is manufacturing permitted on this site?” and receive direct, source-backed answers drawn from the underlying data. Interactive map overlays and filtering extend the same capability to market-level analysis, surfacing redevelopment opportunities by permitted use without leaving the platform.

The launch arrives at a moment when zoning has never mattered more. According to the Housing Affordability Institute, state legislatures introduced 412 housing-reform bills in 2025 and enacted 124 of them. Office-to-apartment conversions reached 90,300 announced units nationally at the start of 2026, a 28 percent year-over-year jump. Proptech venture capital reached $16.7 billion globally in 2025, a 67.9 percent year-over-year increase, according to CRETI. Taken together, the signals point to an industry where access to standardized zoning data is moving from convenience to competitive edge.

“Real estate has been one of the slowest industries on Earth to standardize its own data, and zoning has been the slowest piece inside it,” said Matthew Player, CEO of Zoneomics. “Underwriters can pull 20 different demographic data points into a model in seconds. Then they hit zoning, and someone calls the planning department or reads 200 pages of code. We don’t think that’s how the next decade of commercial real estate gets built.”

In practice, a Crexi user evaluating a parcel in Brooklyn can ask, “Is this property eligible for residential conversion under City of Yes?” and see the answer surfaced inside the same property card they were already working on. A developer screening Class B office towers in Manhattan or a broker scanning corridors in Los Angeles can map an entire market through color-coded zoning overlays without leaving the platform.

Zoneomics sources and structures zoning data from state and municipal databases, PDF zoning documents, and zoning maps across more than 25,000 U.S. cities. A proprietary AI and machine-learning pipeline standardizes the data, and a team of certified zoning analysts and planners verifies the output for accuracy. The result is a structured zoning intelligence layer that Proptech platforms, capital markets analytics firms, and government and academic institutions build on. In a market racing against zoning text amendments and political turnover, that infrastructure increasingly separates a deal that closes from one that stalls.

“Zoneomics has been a great addition to the Crexi Intelligence platform, and the response from our customers has been amazing,” said Adam Siegel, vice president of product at Crexi. “By allowing our users to quickly and easily assess what is possible with a parcel, not just currently but also potentially in the future, it really saves time.”

The zoning integration is one of three new data layers, alongside tenant rosters and traffic counts, that Crexi added to Crexi Intelligence in the same launch, part of a broader strategy to consolidate the property intelligence that commercial real estate professionals previously had to assemble from separate sources.

“Zoneomics aligns with our vision to make data come to life and be more conversational, rather than stuck in a spreadsheet or PDF,” Siegel added. “It allows users to really dig in and understand what they need to know.”

That conversational direction is one Zoneomics is also building inside its own platform. Bassett, the company’s AI zoning assistant, lets professionals ask zoning questions in plain English across the 14,000 U.S. and Canadian cities Zoneomics covers and receive sourced, cited answers in seconds, grounded in the underlying municipal code. It is available inside the Zoneomics platform and as a stand-alone API, designed for any commercial real estate workflow that needs structured zoning intelligence on demand.

Across commercial real estate technology, the platforms gaining the most ground are the ones bringing more of a property’s intelligence into one place. Brokers, lenders and developers have spent years assembling property pictures from a half-dozen disconnected tools. Each login is a tax on time, each handoff a source of error, each break in the workflow a loss to the analytical thread. The Zoneomics-Crexi integration sits squarely inside that consolidation trend, putting zoning into the same property card as ownership records, transaction history, and market analytics.

“Zoning is becoming the next major data layer in commercial real estate,” said Player. “Every housing-reform bill, every conversion deal, every AI workflow being built on top of property data makes that clearer. Bassett, our conversational AI zoning assistant, is built for what comes next: a world where a broker, a developer, or a city planner can ask any zoning question in plain English and get an answer in seconds. That’s the next decade of commercial real estate, and we’re building toward it one platform at a time.”

For more information about how Zoneomics and Bassett AI deliver AI-enabled zoning intelligence to commercial real estate, visit www.zoneomics.com.