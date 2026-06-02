Google Quietly Signs 411K-SF Lease Renewal at 315 Hudson Street

Google is keeping its massive presence in Manhattan’s Hudson Square, according to a new market report from Colliers.

The tech giant quietly signed a deal to renew its 410,556-square-foot headquarters at Jack Resnick & Sons’ 315 Hudson Street, according to the Colliers report and a source close to the deal.

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Jack Resnick & Sons declined to provide further details on the renewal. Google initially took 280,000 square feet at the building near the Hudson River in 2018, but it’s unclear when the tech firm expanded to 410,556 square feet.

The length of the renewal and the brokers involved were also unclear. Colliers did not provide additional information on the deal.

Either way, it is clear that Google is still making major investments in the Midtown South market, which saw an average office asking rent of $84.91 per square foot in March, according to CBRE data.

During its 2018 leasing spree in the quickly transitioning Hudson Square neighborhood, Google also leased 180,000 square feet at Hudson Square Properties’ 345 Hudson Street, as well as space at St. John’s Terminal at 550 Washington Street, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Google was set to use the 345 Hudson space to house 14,000 employees, but fast forward to February 2025 only a year after moving in, the tech giant was vacating 165,000 square feet of the space and looking for a subtenant to carry on in its stead.

It’s possible that Google is consolidating that 345 Hudson office under one roof at 315 Hudson.

Adam Rappaport and Brett Greenberg of landlord Jack Resnick & Sons, the brokers listed, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Google’s downsizing was part of its larger effort beginning in the third quarter of 2024, when its parent company Alphabet announced it would spend $607 million to offload various office properties around the world.

Though in 2024, Google also signed an eight-year renewal for its 300,000-square-foot space at Vornado Realty Trust and Related Companies’ 85 10th Avenue, CO reported at the time.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.