eBay Takes 28K SF at Bromley Companies’ 122 Fifth Avenue

Digital retail giant eBay is setting up a shop of its own.

eBay has signed an eight-year, 27,902-square-foot lease on the entire second floor of Bromley Companies’ 122 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, Commercial Observer has learned.

eBay, which also has offices in Austin, Portland and San Francisco, will move to the 11-story office building from its current New York City office at 625 Avenue of the Americas, Bromley said.

“Welcoming a global e-commerce leader like eBay is a wonderful capstone lease to mark the completion of the reimagination of 122 Fifth Avenue,” Nicholas Haines, CEO of Bromley, said in a statement.

“We redeveloped this asset knowing that forward-thinking companies want workplaces that enhance their employees’ lives both inside and outside the office,” Haines added. “By pairing historic loft character with next-generation infrastructure, outdoor space and a prime location, we have delivered a destination that goes beyond.”

The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown South was $80.02 per square foot in May, according to the latest monthly market report from Colliers.

eBay was represented by Sacha Zarba, Frederick Fackelmayer and Alice Fair from CBRE. Bromley, which negotiated the deal as 122 Fifth Associates LLC, was represented by David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Eric Cagner and Dylan Weisman from Newmark.

Spokespeople for CBRE, Newmark and eBay did not immediately respond to CO’s requests for comment.

Built in 1899, 122 Fifth Avenue sits between West 17th and West 18th streets and covers 300,000 square feet. The property, acquired by Bromley in 1979, recently underwent a $100 million redevelopment, and its current tenant roster includes financial services company Chime and tech giant Microsoft.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.