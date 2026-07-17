Bakery Shop Cafe Aroma to Open New Spot on the Upper East Side

Time to rise and grind, Upper East Siders, as a new coffee shop and bakery is set to open at Avenues Equity Partners’ 1410 Madison Avenue in Carnegie Hill.

Family-owned coffee shop and bakery Cafe Aroma has taken 2,200 square feet of retail space at the base of the five-story residential building, according to landlord broker Meridian Capital Group.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space on the Upper East Side was $252 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to data from CBRE.

Meridian’s Jacob Mayer represented the landlord in this deal, while Shai Baradarian and Tamir Baradarian of eRealty Advisors represented Cafe Aroma. The Baradarians did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

“1410 Madison Avenue is a rare turnkey restaurant space in a high-traffic Upper East Side location, and it generated strong interest from operators looking to be near Mount Sinai and Carnegie Hill’s dense residential base,” Mayer said in a statement. “Cafe Aroma is a great fit for the space, and we’re pleased to have completed a lease that positions both the landlord and the tenant for long-term success in the corridor.”

This will be Cafe Aroma’s sixth Manhattan location and its first on the Upper East Side.

Avenues Equity Partners acquired 1410 Madison Avenue and 1412 Madison Avenue for $6.3 million in January 2025, according to property records.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.