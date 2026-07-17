Third-party logistics provider Highline Commerce is expanding its industrial footprint at Brooklyn’s Industry City for the second time in four years, Commercial Observer has learned.

Highline’s lease renewal at 67 34th Street in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood tacked on another 18,000 square feet to its warehouse space. The five-year deal rounds out the company’s total footprint at the mixed-use commercial campus to 60,000 square feet.

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The Brooklyn-based logistics company specializes in fulfilling orders for early-stage e-commerce brands, according to its website. Highline credits its growth, in part, to neighborly robots. The company has teamed up with fellow Industry City tenant Ultra Robotics to install “humanoid robots” that are fulfilling up to 30 percent of Highline’s clients’ orders, according to an Industry City spokesperson.

The 60,000-square-foot flexible industrial space will remain largely dedicated to fulfillment operations, along with some office space and social rooms. Highline Commerce negotiated the deal directly with Industry City’s Jeff Fein and Brad Blum, who represent the landlord in-house. Asking rent was $28 per square foot.

Highline arrived at Industry City from Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood in 2022. During its initial four-year lease, the company’s warehouse expanded from 27,000 square feet to 42,000 square feet. Highline plans to remain at Industry City as long as it can keep growing.

“New York is in the middle of an e-commerce golden age, and brands are launching faster than the logistics world can support them,” Richard Hurley, founder and CEO of Highline, said in a statement. “Serving them doesn’t just take a village, it takes a place like Industry City, where on-site manufacturing, printing, fulfillment and the robots that run it all operate within feet of one another.”

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.