Leases   ·   Office Leases

Ally Bridge Group Signs 6K-SF Deal at Rudin’s 560 Lexington Avenue

By May 19, 2026 12:20 pm
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Rudin's Kevin Daly and 560 Lexington Avenue.
Rudin's Kevin Daly and 560 Lexington Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy Rudin

An investment firm with a healthcare and life sciences focus has signed a lease at 560 Lexington Avenue in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

Ally Bridge Group, which finances and supports life sciences, medical technology and biopharmaceutical companies, has signed a deal for 6,440 square feet on part of the 18th floor of the Rudin-owned office building, according to the landlord. The length of the lease is for 10 years and 10 months.

SEE ALSO: Robotics Firms Möbius, Alquist Ink 10K SF of New Leases at Brooklyn’s Industry City

The deal represents  a relocation from 430 Park Avenue, which is the firm’s current primary office, according to its website.

Rudin declined to provide the asking rent for the 22-story Plaza District building, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $85.11 per square foot in March, according to a report from CBRE.

“Ally Bridge Group’s long-term commitment to 560 Lexington is a testament to the Plaza District and this building’s enduring allure for the global investment community,” Kevin Daly, vice president of office leasing at Rudin, said in a statement.

CBRE’s Sinclair Li, Conor Kenny and Connor DeSimone negotiated on behalf of the tenant, while Daly worked with a CBRE team of Peter Turchin, Brett Shannon, Eric Deutsch, Jacob Rosenthal and Lauren Levy.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants at the 380,000-square-foot building between East 50th and East 51st streets include financial services platform Marex, which signed a lease for 39,552 square feet in April, and hedge fund SummitTX Capital, which took 18,000 square feet in March.  

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

560 Lexington Avenue, Brett Shannon, Connor DeSimone, Conor Kenny, Eric Deutsch, Jacob Rosenthal, Kevin Daly, Lauren Levy, Peter Turchin, Sinclair Li, Ally Bridge Group, CBRE, Rudin
CBRE's Conor Krup (top) and Kyle Zarba (center), Industry City's Matthew Stewart, and two of the buildings that make up Industry City.
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