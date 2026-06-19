Fintech Firm Digital Asset Returns to 4 WTC With 19K-SF Lease

It’s a full-circle moment for fintech firm Digital Asset.

The company has signed a 19,000-square-foot lease at 4 World Trade Center, Commercial Observer has learned. Digital Asset will return to the same building it occupied from 2018 until it moved to 107 Greenwich Street in March 2025.

The new lease length is for 10 years, with an asking rent of $115 per square foot, a source close to the deal told CO.

Savills‘ Slava Vaynberg and Kirill Azovtsev represented the tenant in the deal, while landlord Silverstein Properties was represented in-house by Harlan Strader and Keith Cody. Savills and Silverstein declined to comment.

Founded in 2014, Digital Asset creates software for digital asset management and financial markets. In 2025, CO reported that the company signed a 10-year lease for 12,000 square feet on the entire 17th floor of Trinity Church Wall Street’s 107 Greenwich Street after subleasing temporary space at 4 WTC.

It’s unclear why Digital Asset has decided to return to 4 WTC. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Built in 2013, 4 WTC, also known as 150 Greenwich Street, is a 72-story, 2.3 million-square-foot office tower in Lower Manhattan. Other tenants at the office skyscraper include global investment firm KKR, investment research firm Morningstar, and music streaming service Spotify.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.