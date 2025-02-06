Finance  ·  Refinance
Texas

Affinius Capital Provides $34M Refi on Dallas Region Apartments

By February 6, 2025 10:52 am
Tom Burns of Affinius Capital and a rendering of AMAC Holdings' planned Main & Mill Apartments property in Lewisville, Texas.
Tom Burns of Affinius Capital and a rendering of AMAC Holdings' planned Main & Mill Apartments property in Lewisville, Texas. PHOTO: Courtesy Affinius; RENDERING: Courtesy AMAC Holdings

AMAC Development has landed a $34 million loan to refinance a multifamily asset in suburban Dallas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the loan on the developer’s newly completed Main & Mill Apartments in Lewisville, Texas. 

“Our financing of Main & Mill aligns with our focus on supporting top-tier multifamily properties across the country,” Tom Burns, managing director at Affinius Capital, said in a statement. “We believe the combination of excellent access to walkable retail in Downtown Lewisville paired with the property’s proximity to primary employment centers in the North Dallas region will be well received by the market.”

JLL (JLL) arranged the transaction with a capital markets team led by Lauren Kaufman.

Located at 100 East Main Street about 25 miles northwest of Dallas, the property features 203 one- and two-bedroom units plus 6,400 square feet of retail space. Community amenities include a pool, a fitness center, a community kitchen, coworking space and a parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations. Monthly rents range from $1,565 to $3,170, according to Apartments.com.

Maurice Kaufman, managing principal at AMAC, said in a statement that the property is situated in a “rapidly growing submarket of Dallas.”

AMAC broke ground on the project in late 2021 after receiving a $29.3 million construction loan from Truist Financial, the Dallas Morning News reported at the time. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

