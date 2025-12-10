AI Marketing Firm Mega Inks 4K-SF Lease at The Refinery at Domino

Mega, a marketing support platform that uses artificial intelligence, has signed a 3,926-square-foot lease on the ninth floor of Two Trees Management’s The Refinery at Domino, the building owner told Commercial Observer.

Mega’s deal is the largest of six new office leases signed at the property totalling more than 16,700 square feet.

Alyssa Zahler, managing director of commercial leasing at Two Trees Management, represented the owner in all six deals. The asking rent and the length of each lease was not disclosed. The most recent reporting from Commercial Observer noted asking rents for the building ranging between $58 and $80 per square foot.

Mega did not work with a broker on this deal. Joining the firm on the ninth floor will be creative advertising studio Kamp Grizzly, which took 2,460 square feet, and recruiting firm Contra, which also took 2,460 square feet.

Kamp Grizzly did not work with a broker on this lease, while Contra was represented by Arash Sadighi from Venture Commercial.

“Contra is the professional network for the jobs of the future, and chose The Refinery as the place to build,” Sadighi said via email. “The environment Two Trees has created with the repositioning of the building as well as Domino Park made it a great place for the team to choose.”

Creative agency Zulu Alpha Kilo took a 2,500-square-foot lease on the eighth floor of The Refinery at Domino. Blanket retailer Lola Blankets signed a 3,380-square-foot lease on the seventh floor, and tech company Roman inked a 2,008-square-foot lease on the fifth floor of the building.

Roman did not work with a broker on its lease. Zulu Alpha Kilo was represented by Jonathan Wasserstrum from 210 Stanton. Wasserstrum could not be reached for comment. Lola Blankets was represented by Brown Harris Stevens’ Morgan Higgins and Joshua Arcus. Higgins and Arcus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re seeing incredible momentum at The Refinery as more companies recognize the value of being part of a community that blends work, creativity and lifestyle,” Two Trees’ Zahler said in a statement announcing the deals. “From AI startups to creative agencies and design-driven brands, tenants are choosing The Refinery for its collaborative environment and proximity to Williamsburg’s rich talent base.’

Two Trees Management acquired The Refinery, a historic building and former Domino sugar refinery on the Brooklyn waterfront, in 2012 for $185 million, and started welcoming retail and office tenants in December 2023 after making significant renovations.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.