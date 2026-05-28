Alaris Aerospace Inks Big Industrial Lease in Palm Beach County

Alaris Aerospace Systems has signed a 129,000-square-foot lease at Corporate Logistics Center in Jupiter, Fla., landlords Woodmont Industrial Partners and Butters Group announced.

The aerospace company, which specializes in the distribution of engine components, is relocating from Pompano Beach. It will use the new Jupiter location for general warehousing, distribution and office operations.

The 252,848-square-foot facility — located at 15791 Corporate Circle in the western end of Palm Beach County, near the intersection of Routes 710 and 711 — includes 36-foot clear ceiling heights and 48 dock-high doors.

The lease is for seven years, though the value of the deal was not immediately disclosed. Yuri Quispe and Peter Johnston of JLL represented the landlord, while Lee Johnson of Florida Real Estate Growth Services represented the tenant. A representative for Alaris Aerospace Systems did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2023, Woodmont Industrial Partners and Butters Group completed the 16-acre property, which sits within the Palm Beach Park of Commerce. The Alaris deal brings the site to about half leased, with 123,245 square feet available.

The transaction comes as Palm Beach County’s industrial leasing market remains sluggish, recording only 88,128 square feet in net absorption during the first quarter of this year, according to data from JLL. Asking rents remained steady at just under $14.20 a square foot per year.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.