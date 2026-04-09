Finance   ·   Refinance

Prime Finance Provides $71M Refi For Denver-Area Townhome Community

The Fillmore at Copperleaf’s 229 SFR and townhome units are part of a larger 2,300-home master-planned community

By April 9, 2026 3:07 pm
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Walker & Dunlop's Dustin Stolly (clockwise from top left), Aaron Appel, Adam Schwartz, and Jonathan Schwartz, and The Fillmore at Copperleaf in Arapahoe County, Colo.
Walker & Dunlop's Dustin Stolly (clockwise from top left), Aaron Appel, Adam Schwartz, and Jonathan Schwartz, and The Fillmore at Copperleaf in Arapahoe County, Colo. PHOTOS: Courtesy Walker & Dunlop

BMC Investments and Rockpoint have secured $71 million to refinance the Fillmore at Copperleaf, a 229-unit single-family rental and townhome community in unincorporated Arapahoe County, Colo., Commercial Observer can first report. 

Prime Finance provided the the floating-rate, interest-only bridge loan, while a Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets team of Dustin Stolly, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Sean Reimer, Michael Ianno, Christopher de Raet, Jason Schwartzberg, Justin Nelson and PJ Feichtmeier arranged the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: Wells Fargo Provides $150M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Portfolio

Stolly noted in a statement that the property’s location in the Cherry Creek School District, with its proximity to Downtown Denver’s employment hub just 27 miles away, will position the asset for stable, long-term performance. 

“The Fillmore at Copperleaf represents a high-quality, purpose-built rental community developed by a best-in-class joint-venture team of BMC Investments and Rockpoint Group,” he said. 

Located at 4545 South Versailles Street, the Fillmore at Copperleaf is part of a larger 2,300-home master-planned community known as Copperleaf

The new community will feature one- to four-bedroom units, with amenities that include attached garages, private outdoor spaces, a clubhouse, coworking spaces, a resort-style pool, a fitness and yoga studio, a dog park, and EV charging stations. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

Dustin Stolly, Fillmore at Copperleaf, BMC Investments, Prime Finance, Rockpoint, Walker & Dunlop
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