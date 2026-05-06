The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) has selected 530 Fifth Avenue in Midtown for its new headquarters, Commercial Observer has learned.

The nonprofit for Parkinson’s disease research, which was founded in 2000, will relocate its offices to 68,958 square feet at the 26-story office building owned by RXR and Sagehall, according to tenant broker Savills. MJFF will move from its current digs at 111 West 33rd Street, where it took roughly 86,000 square feet in 2016, the New York Post reported at the time.

Savills’ Kirill Azovtsev, Shay Bolton and Meghan Marchini represented MJFF in the transaction. Bolton called the new tenant a strong addition for the building.

“Savills was pleased to structure an economical solution that delivers meaningful value while aligning with the foundation’s commitment to responsible resource stewardship,” Bolton said in a statement. “The result is a space that supports their operations and positions them for continued impact.”

Vanessa Arnedo, MJFF’s chief people officer, said the new office space aligns with the nonprofit’s need for dedicated collaborating, meeting and focused work areas, “all in service of advancing our mission toward a cure.”

The asking rent was not disclosed, but asking rent at 530 Fifth Avenue was $80 per square foot as recently as January 2025, as CO previously reported.

Landlords Sagehall and RXR were represented by CBRE’s Paul Amrich, Neil King, Meghan Allen and Brooke Dewing. Sagehall joined RXR at the building in early 2025 and initiated a $180 million recapitalization of the property that will go toward repositioning.

“MJFF’s occupancy goals aligned perfectly with the repositioning of 530 Fifth Avenue, with both Sagehall and RXR demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting the foundation’s mission,” Amrich said in a statement.

The full-block office building between West 44th and West 45th streets is also home to the offices of solar energy company Cyprus Creek Renewables, the nonprofit New York City Police Foundation, investment firm Arbiter Partners Capital Management, and the flagship location of flex space provider Convene.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation was founded by Emmy-winning actor and activist Michael J. Fox, 64, best known for his roles in the “Back to the Future” films and the 1980s television sitcom “Family Ties.” Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.