Convene’s Parent Company Secures $230M in Expansion Financing

Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) secured $230 million to continue its rapid expansion.

The batch of funding comes from alternative asset manager TPG as a new investor in the workplace hospitality and event space operator as well as Ares Management, CHG announced Friday. The financing adds momentum to an already speedy expansion for Convene in recent months.

Ares has been an investor in Convene since 2022.

“The way the world works, meets and gathers has significantly evolved since we debuted in 2009, and we’re blurring the lines between hospitality and traditional events to meet that shift,” Ryan Simonetti, CEO and co-founder of CHG, said in a statement. “Our clients expect a high level of service, design and production capabilities, whether we’re partnering on a corporate conference or delivering a one-of-a-kind experience in a special event space. This capital allows our house of brands to expand through strategic market growth and thoughtful mergers and acquisitions.”

CHG plans to expand mainly in the U.S. and U.K. markets where it already operates.

CHG, which owns similar firms like Etc.venues and NeueHouse, has been spreading its wings throughout Manhattan, most recently with a 26,000-square-foot lease with Williams Equities at 120 East 23rd Street in January.

CHG also expanded its Washington, D.C., space at CommonWealth Partners’ 600 14th Street NW to 79,850 square feet in March and signed a 50,000-square-foot lease at Terminal Warehouse along the Hudson River in Manhattan in October 2025.

“Our investment underscores our confidence in CHG’s proven multi-brand strategy and its ability to meet the growing demand for high-quality, flexible meeting and event spaces globally, solidifying their leadership in the evolving hospitality market,” Jake Gladstone, partner at TPG Credit Solutions, said in a statement.

In September 2025, after acquiring Etc.venures and NeueHouse, Convene launched a parent company for all the brands it now had under its umbrella. Thus, CHG was born.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.