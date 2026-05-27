Mesa West Provides $44M Refi for West Virginia Industrial Park

A joint venture between Hines and MetLife Investment Management has secured $43.8 million to refinance a pair of Class A industrial buildings that span 730,800 square feet in Martinsburg, W.Va., Commercial Observer can first report.

Mesa West Capital provided the debt, arranged as a five-year, first-mortgage loan, while Cushman & Wakefield’s John Alascio, TJ Sullivan and Aaron Graves arranged the transaction.

Pamir Niaz, executive director at Mesa West Capital, noted in a statement that the properties sit along the “key growth corridor” of Interstate 81, which has 50 million potential customers on its route, and have been managed by “quality ownership” since opening three years ago.

“The market continues to benefit from increasing tenant demand flowing westward as industrial users expand beyond Northern Virginia, where supply has been constrained by data center development,” Niaz added.

Located at 4903 and 5115 Winchester Avenue, the two-building industrial park is on 70 acres, and opened in 2023. It represents the first phase of Tabler Station Logistics Park, an industrial asset that will eventually span 1.6 million square feet.

The two existing buildings each span 365,400 square feet.

The Port of Baltimore and Washington Dulles International Airport are both less than a two-hour drive from the industrial site.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.