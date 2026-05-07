Global insurance broker Howden has secured 31,519 square feet at the Durst Organization’s One Five One office tower in Times Square, Commercial Observer has learned.

The new lease takes up the building’s entire 53rd floor, according to Durst. Located at 151 West 42nd Street, the circa-1999 tower rises 48 stories between Avenue of Americas and Seventh Avenue, but has floors numbered up to 58. The property spans a total of 1.8 million square feet.

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“With sustainable design, state-of-the-art amenities, and proximity to Bryant Park, One Five One continues to attract companies seeking premium workspaces for their teams,” Jody Durst, president of Durst, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming Howden to One Five One.”

Durst was represented in-house by Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban. Colliers’ Sheena Gohil, Bob Rosenthal and Jack Senske negotiated on behalf of Howden.

The lease term and asking rent were not disclosed, but Midtown office towers had an average asking rent of $59.62 in the first quarter of 2026, according to a CBRE office market report.

“New York is the epicenter of global insurance and financial markets, and One Five One puts us at the very heart of it,” Michael Landa, vice chairman of Howden U.S., said in a statement. “This space reflects our ambition to create beautiful, welcoming spaces where collaboration and creativity flourish in service to our clients.”

It’s unclear when Howden, which operates across 57 countries and manages more than $50 billion in premiums, is expected to arrive at the tower. Its fellow office tenants will include the Bank of Montreal, which subleased 82,442 square feet in February, as well as BMO Capital Markets, NASDAQ, TikTok and Venable.

The office tower offers close proximity to the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Grand Central Terminal, and is also a short walk from Bryant Park.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.