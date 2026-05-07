Wohio Holding’s 22-story office building at 16 East 34th Street has leased two full floors to workspace provider Corporate Suites, Commercial Observer has learned.

The office and retail building, located between Madison and Fifth avenues a block east of the Empire State Building, will host Corporate Suites across its entire 18th and 19th floors. The 13-year lease agreement spans 34,857 square feet.

SEE ALSO: Vietnamese Eatery Bun Mee Leases First East Coast Location at 115 East 23rd Street

The 16 East 34th Street space will be transformed into Corporate Suites’ fourth Manhattan office location. The company currently offers flexible workspaces in NoMad at 2 Park Avenue and in Midtown East at 641 Lexington Avenue and 880 Third Avenue, according to its website.

Cushman & Wakefield’s David Rosenbloom and Matthew Etlinger negotiated the deal on behalf of Corporate Suites, while Wohio Holding was represented by George Comfort & Sons’ Peter S. Duncan and Alexander Bermingham. George Comfort & Sons is the leasing agent for 16 East 34th Street.

“As New York City’s office market continues to rebound, flexible space and amenity access remain in high demand,” Duncan said in a statement. “With an upgraded lobby and expansive roof deck, 16 East 34th Street is ideally positioned for companies seeking boutique space with unrivaled transit connectivity both throughout the city and surrounding suburbs.”

The firm’s new coworking location will offer a combination of large furnished team office spaces alongside a mix of smaller private offices, equipped with conference and training rooms, open coworking areas, phone booths, a café and an on-site services team.

The asking rent for the lease was not disclosed, but office asking rents in Midtown South averaged $84.77 per square foot in April, according to a recent office market report from CBRE.

Cushman & Wakefield and Corporate Suites did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.