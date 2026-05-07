White & Case Inks 196K-SF Lease, D.C.’s Biggest in `26 So Far

Another law firm has signed a big office lease in Washington, D.C., sealing what is said to be the largest commitment so far this year in the nation’s capital, and it doesn’t begin until almost 2030.

International law firm White & Case signed a long-term deal for 196,000 square feet across 12 floors at 1701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, near the White House and Lafayette Square. The lease is 12,000 square feet shy of the entire building.

Real estate investment firm Grosvenor and brokerage JLL announced the new lease, and said it’s a catalyst for the comprehensive repositioning of a 208,000 square-foot property over the coming 24 to 36 months. White & Case is scheduled to move in by December 2029.

“We’re pleased to reaffirm our long-term commitment to Washington, D.C., with this landmark lease that reflects strong client demand and a continued investment in our people,” Hansel Pham, office executive partner at White & Case, said in a statement. “Our presence in Washington, D.C., is critical, and this move underscores our confidence in the opportunities ahead.”

Terms of the lease and the estimated value of the office repositioning were not immediately disclosed.

White & Case’s website lists its current D.C. address as 701 13th Street NW, where it employs 140 attorneys. The global firm has 43 offices in 39 countries, including its first and largest office at 1221 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan.

Law firms are the largest demand driver in the D.C. market this year. JLL reported attorneys have accounted for nearly 30 percent of all office space leased so far in 2026, and have also expanded their footprints by an average of 11 percent year-over-year.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.