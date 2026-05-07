S3 Capital Closes Fund Focused on Multifamily Lending With $1.3B

Private construction lender S3 Capital announced the final close of a fund that has raised $1.3 billion of total investable capital, supporting an expected loan origination capacity of approximately $4.3 billion, according to a Thursday announcement from the company.

The six-year closed-end fund, S3 LB RE Credit Fund III, closes with $850 million of discretionary fund commitments and $465 million of co-investment commitments. The company said that the fund closed at its hard cap, exceeding its initial $650 million target.

The fund is focused on first-lien construction lending, particularly for “multifamily residential developments in supply-constrained markets,” the company said, noting the circumstances of a persistent national housing shortage and a move away from construction lending by regional banks.

Since the fund’s initial close in November 2024, it has originated over $2.3 billion of whole loans, and has called nearly half of investor commitments, according to the firm.

“The opportunity in construction lending today is driven by a clear imbalance between the need for new housing supply and the availability of capital to finance it,” Robert Schwartz, co-founder and principal of S3 Capital, said in a statement. “While the housing shortage is well understood, bringing new supply online requires lenders with the experience, discipline and infrastructure to execute through the full life cycle of a project.”

S3 attracted a diverse collection of global investors for the fund, including “public and private pension plans, insurance companies, family offices, and wealth management firms,” according to the company. The company also said it has “delivered 43 consecutive quarters of distributions to its investors through this model.”

“In an environment where many investors have faced delayed realizations and a lack of distributions, our strategy has resonated given its ability to both deploy capital efficiently and begin returning it within a shorter-duration structure,” Michelle Fang, the company’s head of marketing and investor relations, said in a statement.

“Investors are increasingly looking to partner with focused, specialist managers in segments of the market that require operational expertise to access,” Fang added. “We believe construction lending represents a compelling and historically under-penetrated segment of the real estate credit market, and we are seeing that reflected in the growing demand from institutional partners seeking access to this opportunity.”

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.