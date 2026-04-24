AI Platform Spade Data Inks 7K-SF Lease at 155 West 23rd Street

Spade Data, an artificial intelligence-backed platform for the financial services industry, has signed a 6,933-square-foot lease at 155 West 23rd Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, representing the office building’s first new lease since space in the building went back on the market in late 2025, landlord broker Colliers announced Friday.

Spade, which was founded in 2021 and recently completed a $40 million Series B funding round, will occupy the entire fourth floor of the 12-story building. Spade’s website lists its current offices as 169 Madison Avenue. It is unclear when the tech firm will relocate.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Chelsea was $83.32 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to Colliers data.

MC Real Estate Partners and a private investor bought the office building on West 23rd Street between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue in 2019 for $39.5 million. The property’s office space was removed from the market in 2022 and returned last year, though it’s unclear why.

“Closing the first new lease at 155 West 23rd Street with a company like Spade Data validates what we’ve known about this property; it’s one of Chelsea’s best-kept secrets,” Colliers broker Michael Joseph said in a statement. “With two more full floors coming to market this summer and a triplex at the top of the building, unlike anything else on the market, we expect the interest to only accelerate from here.”

Building ownership was represented in the new lease by Joseph, Clint Dewey and Aidan Campbell from Colliers, while JLL’s Sebastian Infante, Emilie Goldman and Jamie Katcher represented the tenant. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re thrilled to reintroduce 155 West 23rd Street with a tenant of Spade’s caliber,” Steve Grant, managing principal at MC Real Estate Partners, said in a statement. “This building offers a rare combination of historic character, modern flexibility and room to grow — exactly what today’s fastest-moving companies are looking for. We’re excited about what’s ahead as we bring the remaining space to market.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.