Investments & Sales

Premier Equities Sells NoMad Office HQ at 1151 Broadway for $29M

By April 29, 2026 1:45 pm
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Premier Equities Uzi Ben Abraham and 1151 Broadway.
Premier Equities Uzi Ben Abraham and 1151 Broadway. PHOTOS: Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com; Propertyshark

Premier Equities, through the entity Premier 1151-1153 Broadway, has offloaded the office and retail building 1151 Broadway for $29.2 million, according to city records made public Tuesday. 

The New York-based private real estate investment firm founded by Yaron Jacobi and Uzi Ben Abraham lists its own office address inside the four-story building, situated along a prime retail corridor between West 26th and West 27th streets. The building’s new owner, ISL 1151, is a foreign limited liability company registered in Delaware. The LLC is tied to Imperial Sterling, PincusCo reported.

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The sale was followed by a mortgage agreement between ISL 1151 and J.P. Morgan Chase that consolidated prior mortgages at the property into a single, modified amount of $12 million. 

Premier Equities purchased the building — also known as 1151-1153 Broadway — in 2014 for $11.25 million, according to city records.

It is unclear whether any brokers were involved in the deal, or whether Premier Equities intends to remain in the building as a tenant.

The circa-1930 building contains six commercial units across 10,662 square feet, according to city tax records. Coffee shop Pura Vida Miami occupies its ground-floor retail space. The location falls within the boundaries of the New York City Department of Transportation’s Broadway Vision program, which transformed the street into a pedestrian plaza with two-way bike lanes.

The sale, dated April 23, follows Premier Equities’ $31.6 million purchase of 1220 Broadway in Koreatown in late February. Its other portfolio acquisitions in recent years included the retail portion of 200 East 59th Street in Midtown East and a retail property at 3909-3911 Main Street in Flushing, Queens. The firm is currently facing a foreclosure alongside partner Thor Equities at 25-27 Mercer Street in SoHo.

Premier Equities did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ISL 1151 could not be reached for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

1151 Broadway, 1151-1153 Broadway, Uzi Ben Abraham, Yaron Jacobi, Imperial Sterling, ISL 1151, J.P. Morgan Chase, Premier Equities
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