Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Premier Equities Buys 17K-SF Flushing Retail Building for $27M

By February 4, 2025 12:27 pm
reprints
39-09 Main Street, Flushing, Queens.
39-09 Main Street, Flushing, Queens. PHOTO: PropertyShark

Premier Equities has acquired a retail building in Flushing, Queens, for $27 million, according to city records made public Monday.

Premier, through the entity Premier 39-09 Main Street (DE), purchased the three-story building at 3909-3911 Main Street from Riesenburger Properties, records show. Attorney Mark Mermel signed for the buyer, while Regina Riesenburger signed for the seller.

SEE ALSO: NYU Buys Hebrew Union College’s NoHo Campus for $76M

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. A spokesperson for Premier did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Riesenburger could not be reached for comment.

The 17,042-square-foot building had been in the Riesenburger family since 1974. The last deal was in 2004, when Riesenburger Properties purchased the site from Alkus Riesenburger, according to records.

The building between Roosevelt and 39th avenues, which is currently home to luxury watch and jewelry retailer Carat & Co., features marble floors, a grand staircase and a giant chandelier, according to LoopNet.

It’s unclear what Premier intends to do with the building, but the investment firm has sold off four properties for a total of $71.5 million over the past year, according to PincusCo, which first reported the sale.

That includes the 64-room Flatiron District hotel at 1149 Broadway, which Premier sold to Azora Exan for $47.9 million in June, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

3909-3911 Main Street, Premier Equities, Riesenburger Properties
Martin Dorph, Executive Vice President at New York University and 1 West 4th Street.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

NYU Buys Hebrew Union College’s NoHo Campus for $76M

By Isabelle Durso
Jon Pharris, president of CapRock, and West Valley Logistics.
Investments & Sales
California

Footwear Tenant Buys New SoCal Warehouse for $100M

By Greg Cornfield
Igal Haimov and an aerial view of Miami Beach, Fla.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Florida

Haimov Family Completes Assemblage of Miami Beach Block

By Julia Echikson