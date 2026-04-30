Retired CIM Group CEO Charles Garner Dies at 63

Charles Garner, former CEO and principal of investments at CIM Group, has died at the age of 63, according to sources close to the family.

Garner died while in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., where he had been living since his retirement in 2019, according to an announcement. The announcement did not list a cause of death.

Garner had served as principal of investments at CIM Group and manager of CIM Commercial Trust for a time before he was promoted to CEO of CIM Commercial Trust in 2014.

Garner is survived by his mother Margaret O’Neill O’Reilly; his wife of 35 years, Liz Garner; and children Charles Everet Garner, Alexander O’Reilly Garner and Cecilia Tooley Garner.

CIM Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did sources close to Garner.

Under Garner’s leadership, CIM Group completed major deals across sectors with some of the biggest names in real estate, including deals with Harry Macklowe to develop and operate the supertall luxury tower at 432 Park Avenue in Midtown.

Garner joined CIM Group in 2003, starting his career in real estate as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, now known simply as PWC, and going on to work at Federal Realty Investment Trust, Walker & Dunlop and Stout & Teague.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.