Steve Madden Inks 60K-SF Office Lease at ESRT’s 501 Seventh Avenue

Shoe and accessories retailer Steve Madden has signed a 13-year, 60,003-square-foot office lease at Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)’s 501 Seventh Avenue in Midtown, the landlord announced in its first-quarter earnings report Thursday.

The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.75 per square foot during the first quarter of 2026, according to data from Colliers.

Cushman & Wakefield‘s Rob Lowe, Ron Lo Russo, Samantha Perlman, Dan Organ and Harley Dalton brokered the deal for ESRT. Savills is believed to be the tenant broker, according to a source. C&W declined to comment, while Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Steve Madden currently has its corporate headquarters at 52-16 Barnett Avenue in Long Island City, Queens, according to the company website. It is unclear if Steve Madden is relocating or simply growing its corporate offices with an additional location.

Representatives for Steve Madden and ESRT did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In April 2025, ESRT re-signed another fashion tenant to the office building on the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 37th Street when luxury fashion brand Carolina Herrera renewed and expanded its lease there to 34,000 square feet.

Located near Pennsylvania Station, 501 Seventh Avenue is an 18-story office property originally built in 1923. Other tenants — both corporate and retail — at the building include Japanese restaurant Roppongi 37, public relations company Coyne PR, and private security firm Allied Universal.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.