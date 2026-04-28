Peter Weiss Appointed Chief Business Officer at Parking Platform Flash

Flash, a mobility technology company connecting property owners and drivers to parking operators, announced Tuesday that real estate and proptech veteran Peter Weiss has been appointed the company’s chief business officer.

Weiss will head the Austin, Texas-based Flash’s new office of real estate to lead marketing efforts in connecting real estate owner-operators to the parking platform. Working out of Manhattan, Weiss will report to CEO Chris Donus.

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“With more than two decades of experience spanning real estate investment, banking, ownership and operations, Peter brings a strong understanding of how real estate owners evaluate assets, operations and long-term value creation,” said Donus. “He will help us strengthen our relationships with commercial property owners while sharpening how we bring Flash’s value proposition to market. Peter will work with owners and parking operators to unlock greater value from parking, mobility, EV charging and related technology as contributors to portfolio performance and customer experience.”

Weiss said he sees his new role as benefiting from the convergence of Flash and the parking industry’s technology maturity.

“Flash is the mobility orchestration layer for the built environment,” said Weiss, who was most recently chief real estate officer at Latch (now operating as Door), where he led direct-to-owner growth through relationships with the nation’s largest multifamily owners and developers. “We are the only massive platform for owners, operators and drivers in a single ecosystem. That means owners get our demand-side network through our parking platform and the supply-side technology from one partner. No other company is able to do that.”

Flash delivers demand by routing millions of drivers to owner assets via its own ParkWhiz app and through relationships with Google Maps, Waze, ParkMobile and Ticketmaster, among other digital channels. That demand reach is paired with technology that manages every stage of a trip consistently — from search and reservation through entry, payment and exit.

“The Flash platform has matured,” said Weiss. “This demand platform and everything else is at scale, while external pressure has accelerated in the media, in infrastructure mandates, parking minimum reductions in major metros that are taking parking out of assets, and in the connected vehicle timeline. Owners now are asking the questions they weren’t asking one to three years ago, and the market has caught up with what Flash has built. I view this as parking being the last massive category of infrastructure that hasn’t been digitally transformed — the final frontier of truly untapped value.”

What Flash does is also different from traditional parking, Weiss said.

“Traditional parking is sales. It’s run through operators on a side-by-side basis at the facility level. Our office of real estate drives discussion at the investment committee level,” he explained. “I’m talking to my friends from the past about, ‘How do you drive value across your portfolio? How do you gain standardization across your portfolio? And how do you leverage and monetize the data that we have?’ Because we work with thousands of operators and are operator agnostic across any type of asset class, from hospitals to stadiums. In fact, 35 of the top 50 sports venues are on our platform. They get it, and municipalities as well. It’s pretty spectacular in terms of our massive reach.”

Weiss emphasized the potential for increased net operating income through standardization, revenue management and data utilization. Flash’s platform aims to digitize parking by leveraging artificial intelligence and purpose-built cameras. It also is looking to maximize revenue for property owners by optimizing parking operations and leveraging demand-driven pricing, he said.

Founded in 2011, Flash’s technology, data and operating intelligence are used by more than 2,200 owners and parking operator partners across over 17,000 locations. These include multifamily properties, municipal garages, office buildings, hospitals, airports, event venues, hotels and valet operations in every major U.S. metropolitan area.

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.