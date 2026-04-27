Artificial intelligence firm Moloco inked an approximately 25,000-square-foot sublease at Sage’s 2 Gansevoort Street in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

The sublease marks a relocation for the Silicon Valley-based advertising firm from its offices at 56 West 22nd Street one mile away in Midtown South. The new space will be used for various roles across Moloco, a spokesperson for the company told Commercial Observer, including engineers, marketing and sales.

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Moloco’s larger footprint is part of the AI industry’s rapid expansion in New York City office leasing. The industry doubled its leasing pace in the first quarter of 2026 compared to all of 2025, according to JLL data.

The deal, first reported by The Real Deal, takes the space from sublandlord and biopharmaceutical company Fortress Biotech. CBRE’s Ryan Adlesh and Josh Pernice represented Moloco in the negotiations. It was not immediately clear whether Sage worked with an outside brokerage.

The exact asking rent was not disclosed, but office asking rents in the western corner of Lower Manhattan below 14th Street averaged $92.82 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.

Tenants at 2 Gansevoort Street include audio platform SoundCloud and music publishing company Kobalt Music Group.

A spokesperson for Sage declined to comment on the deal.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.