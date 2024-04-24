Kobalt Music Recommits to 2 Gansevoort With New 10K SF Deal

Kobalt Music Group just couldn’t quit 2 Gansevoort Street.

After subleasing all its offices in the nine-story Meatpacking District building, the music publishing company dropped a fresh 10-year deal for 10,000 square feet, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $115 per square foot.

Kobalt originally signed on to move its headquarters to 23,000 square feet on the entire sixth floor of the William Kaufman Organization’s 2 Gansevoort in 2017, but decided to give it all up and subleased it to music streaming service SoundCloud last year, as CO previously reported.

However, Kobalt — which has offices in London and Los Angeles — wanted to retain some presence in the building, so signed a fresh deal for the smaller digs, the source said.

The tech-based music publisher Kobalt founded in 2000 and works with artists including Phoebe Bridgers, The Lumineers, Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks. It recently got some additional financing to up its funding power to an off-the-charts $1 billion, according to a press release from the company.

Savills’ Scott Bogetti and Kirill Azovtsev brokered the pitch-perfect deal for Kobalt while Micheal Lenchner of William Kaufman’s leasing and management division Sage Realty remixed it in-house for the landlord.

Lenchner did not immediately respond to a request for comment while the Savills brokers declined to comment.

Other tenants in the 210,000-square-foot building include fashion house Theory Holdings, life sciences company Fortress Biotech and health care firm Rightway.

