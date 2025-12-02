Life Time to Bring ‘Athletic Country Club’ to Gowanus

Healthy lifestyle brand Life Time has taken more than 85,000 square feet for what it calls an “athletic country club” at 175 Third Street in Brooklyn, which is part of the Gowanus Wharf complex, according to an announcement by the company.

Joe Mastromonaco and Colleen Morrissey of Atlantic Retail represented Life Time. Charney Brokerage represented developers Charney Companies and Tavros in-house.

The asking rent for the 20-year lease is unclear. A November release from The Brodsky Organization cited retail asking rents in the area of $70 per square foot, according to CoStar.

The new facility from Life Time — set to feature around 72,000 square feet of indoor space and another 13,200 square feet outdoors — will feature a year-round rooftop beach club, including hot and cold pools, saunas, indoor pickleball, coworking lounge space, and a mix of health, wellness and lifestyle programming.

“Through 175 Third Street, Life Time will deliver a comprehensive wellness experience that is centered on recovery, longevity and social connection, and supports the way residents can choose to live and thrive,” Parham Javaheri, Life Time executive vice president, president of club operations and chief of property development, said in the announcement.

Life Time currently has nine locations in New York City, including on Atlantic Avenue, in Dumbo and in Battery Park. New locations will be opening next year near Bryant Park and, as CO reported, at Brooklyn Tower in the borough’s downtown.

175 Third Avenue will be the fifth building in the Gowanus Wharf project and the largest building in Gowanus at approximately 1.1 million square feet and 1,100 residences.

Representatives with Charney Companies, Tavros and Atlantic Retail did not immediately respond to requests for information.

