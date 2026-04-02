Tech Company Iru Inks 92K-SF Lease in Miami’s Coconut Grove

Tech company Iru has planted a flag in Miami, taking 91,959 square feet in the Coconut Grove neighborhood, making it one of the city’s largest office leases this year.

The firm, previously called Kandji, signed two leases within the mixed-use Mayfair in the Grove complex: 78,000 square feet at 3390 Mary Street and 13,959 square feet at 2901 Florida Avenue, according to a first-quarter 2026 quarterly report from Savills.

Representatives for both Iru and the landlord, Palm Beach Gardens-based Whalou Properties, declined to comment.

Last year, the company, which operates an AI-powered IT and security platform, opened a 30,000-square-foot office on the top floor of mixed-use The Plaza complex in Coral Gables, The Refresh reported.

The new leases come just a month after Mayfair in the Grove nabbed a $114 million refinancing loan after completing a $37 million renovation. At the time of the debt transaction, the 283,000-square-foot was 98 percent leased, with leases averaging just over eight years.

Other tenants include Industrious and Major Food Group, which operates a Carbone location.

Coconut Grove has become one of Miami-Dade County’s most coveted office markets as billionaires and wealthy executives buy up homes and seek offices nearby. Late last year, Google’s billionaire founder Larry Page spent about $170 million buying residential compounds in the area.

The neighborhood boasts one of the county’s lowest vacancy rates at 7.2 percent and highest asking office rents at just over $75 per square foot, per Savills.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.