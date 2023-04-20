Major Food Group and Industrious Ink Expansive Coconut Grove Leases

Hospitality heavyweight Major Food Group (MFG) and coworking operator Industrious are continuing their South Florida expansions, each signing leases at the same Coconut Grove property, Commercial Observer has learned.

The restaurant operator behind celebrity hotspot Carbone finalized a deal at the Mayfair in the Grove complex last June, an agreement filed in Miami-Dade County shows.

SEE ALSO: New Restaurant Headed to Former Sushisamba Space in West Village

The documents suggest the outpost will span across three connected buildings: 2901 Florida Avenue, 3000 Florida Avenue and 2911 Grand Avenue, two of which open to a shared pedestrian street. MFG is looking to open a 25,000-square-foot food hall, similar to Eataly, but remains tied up in the city’s permitting process, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Last month, Industrious followed suit, finalizing a 25,000-square-foot traditional lease at 3390 Mary Street. The location, slated to open early next year, would be housed on the first and second floors, Peri Demestihas, Industrious’ senior director of real estate, told Commercial Observer.

Mayfair in the Grove spans over 750,000 square feet, housing offices, short-term rentals and retail space. The owner, Whalou Properties, is now renovating the complex, Demestihas said.

The Coconut Grove deals are the latest South Florida entries for the two New York-based companies.

MFG has opened nine outposts since launching in the region two years ago. Its high-end Italian concepts, Carbone and Contessa, are among the toughest reservations to snag in Miami. The spate of openings included a Sadelle’s restaurant just a block from the Mayfair in the Grove property.

The hospitality company, led by founders Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, is also getting into real estate. Last month, the group announced plans to develop a luxury condo tower in Edgewater in partnership with Terra and One Thousand Group.

For Industrious, the Coconut Grove location would mark the company’s eighth outpost in four years. The coworking operator is now scoping out additional offices in and around the Miami Design District and Coral Gables, Demestihas said.

Representatives for Major Food Group and Whalou Properties did not respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.