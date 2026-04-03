Infinity Funds Refis Midtown East Apartments With $38M Loan

Dalan Real Estate has nabbed a $37.5 million loan to refinance a multifamily building in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

Infinity Funds provided the loan for Dalan’s 164-unit property at 230 East 44th Street known as the Centra.

HKS Real Estate Advisors’ Ayush Kapahi negotiated the financing for 230 East 44th Street, which is subject to a ground lease with 91 years remaining.

“Despite broader market volatility, capital continues to gravitate toward fundamentally sound assets in prime locations. 230 East 44th Street checks all the boxes — stable cash flow, a long-term ground lease, and a premier Midtown East address — which drove strong lender interest in this execution,” Kapahi said in a statement.

Located between Third and Second avenues, three blocks from Grand Central Terminal, the 14–story property has one- to three-bedroom floor plans. The 135,315-square-foot property also has 5,055 square feet of commercial space leased to six tenants.

Infinity Funds and Dalan Real Estate did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.