Extell Development is forging ahead on its plans to build housing at 80 West 67th Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Gary Barnett’s firm recently filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) for a 1.2 million-square-foot, 430-unit development with roughly 25,000 square feet of retail space in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. PincusCo first reported the news.

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The 1,200-foot tall building, which has an alternative address of 77 West 66th Street, went into the planning phase in June 2025. Rising 86 stories, the tower will dwarf the surrounding structures in the area, most of which are no higher than 20 stories.

Extell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Extell Executive Vice President David Rothstein filed the plans, with Jennifer Cheuk of Stephen B. Jacobs Group listed by the DOB as the architect on the job.

Extell has been busy in the area after filing plans in August 2025 to demolish the former Walt Disney Company-owned ABC television campus at 141 Columbus Avenue and 155 Columbus Avenue to make way for what will likely be another residential development, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

It’s unclear if the two developments are related.

News of the projects also comes after Barnett poached Innovo Property Group founder Andrew Chung in late March to act as his co-CEO to lead the firm’s development pipeline strategy, leveraging Chung’s expertise in large-scale development, institutional investment and complex capital structures.

Barnett will need those skill sets, having filed plans in October 2025 for a 71-story mixed-use tower at 871 Seventh Avenue and acquiring 123,000 square feet of air rights over Saint Thomas Church at 678 Fifth Avenue for $36 million in November.

Barnett is also in contract to acquire 405-415 Park Avenue and the air rights from Central Synagogue at 652 Lexington Avenue, as well as 110 East 55th Street.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.