Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) has signed a lease for a new events venue in the Flatiron District, Commercial Observer has learned.

CHG signed a 26,000-square-foot lease with Williams Equities at 120 East 23rd Street for an events space to be named The Aperture that will span two floors and accommodate up to 1,000 people, according to the tenant.

CHG did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease, but the average asking rent for Midtown South in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $84.77 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“The Aperture is the latest manifestation of our commitment to serve the full spectrum of the events industry,” Ryan Simonetti, president and CEO of CHG, said in a statement. “Over our 16-year history, we’ve meticulously and masterfully managed in-house; with the rise of immersive events, we saw the opportunity to deliver production on a grander scale and craft vivid, one-of-a-kind experiences for our clients.”

Williams Equities Principal Robert Getreu negotiated in-house on behalf of the landlord. CHG also had in-house representation.

“With The Aperture, CHG’s long-term commitment to 120 East 23rd Street speaks to the building’s timeless appeal, and its connection to the creative energy of Flatiron,” Getreu said in a statement. “Their decision affirms our vision for 120 East 23rd Street as a destination where forward-thinking companies can thrive in spaces that are flexible, hospitality inspired, and purpose built to foster collaboration and community.”

Other deals signed by CHG in recent years include a 22,519-square-foot expansion at Stawski Partners’ 360 Madison Avenue in April 2024, and the acquisition of the UK-based meeting space provider Etc.venues in February 2023.

The 250,000-square-foot office building was constructed in 1913 by architecture firm Schwartz & Gross. It sits midblock on East 23rd Street between Park and Lexington avenues, two blocks east of the landmark Flatiron Building. Double-height windows on the ground level allow CHG clients to bring in large items including cars, according to CHG.

