Leases   ·   Office Leases

Convene Parent to Bring 1,000-Capacity Events Venue to Flatiron District

By January 21, 2026 8:00 am
reprints
Ryan Simonetti, president and CEO of Convene Hospitality Group, and a rendering of The Aperture.
Ryan Simonetti, president and CEO of Convene Hospitality Group, and a rendering of The Aperture. PHOTO: Emily Assiran/for Commercial Observer; RENDERING: Courtesy Convene Hospitality Group

Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) has signed a lease for a new events venue in the Flatiron District, Commercial Observer has learned.

CHG signed a 26,000-square-foot lease with Williams Equities at 120 East 23rd Street for an events space to be named The Aperture that will span two floors and accommodate up to 1,000 people, according to the tenant.

SEE ALSO: South African Consulate Signs 31K-SF Lease at 805 Third Avenue

CHG did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease, but the average asking rent for Midtown South in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $84.77 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“The Aperture is the latest manifestation of our commitment to serve the full spectrum of the events industry,” Ryan Simonetti, president and CEO of CHG, said in a statement. “Over our 16-year history, we’ve meticulously and masterfully managed in-house; with the rise of immersive events, we saw the opportunity to deliver production on a grander scale and craft vivid, one-of-a-kind experiences for our clients.”

Williams Equities Principal Robert Getreu negotiated in-house on behalf of the landlord. CHG also had in-house representation.

“With The Aperture, CHG’s long-term commitment to 120 East 23rd Street speaks to the building’s timeless appeal, and its connection to the creative energy of Flatiron,” Getreu said in a statement. “Their decision affirms our vision for 120 East 23rd Street as a destination where forward-thinking companies can thrive in spaces that are flexible, hospitality inspired, and purpose built to foster collaboration and community.”

Other deals signed by CHG in recent years include a 22,519-square-foot expansion at Stawski Partners360 Madison Avenue in April 2024, and the acquisition of the UK-based meeting space provider Etc.venues in February 2023

The 250,000-square-foot office building was constructed in 1913 by architecture firm Schwartz & Gross. It sits midblock on East 23rd Street between Park and Lexington avenues, two blocks east of the landmark Flatiron Building. Double-height windows on the ground level allow CHG clients to bring in large items including cars, according to CHG.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

120 East 23rd Street, Robert Getreu, Ryan Simonetti, Convene, Convene Hospitality Group, Williams Equities
RFR Realty's AJ Camhi and 375 Park Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

MIC Capital Partners Grows to 55K SF at 375 Park Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo
Meridian Capital Group's Bobby Ortense (top) and James Famularo (bottom), and 62 Thomas Street.
Special Purpose · Leases
New York City

Voss Events Takes Three Floors at Former Buddha Bar Space

By Larry Getlen
CBRE's David Stockel (top) and Taylor Walker (bottom), and 134 Spring Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

AI-Powered Insurance Firm Modern Life Relocates to 134 Spring Street

By Amanda Schiavo