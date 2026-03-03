CHG Expands Footprint at Building Steps From White House

Seeking more office space near the White House never goes out of style, no matter who’s running the show.

Convene Hospitality Group (CHG), a designer and developer of meeting and event space, has inked a 26,615-square-foot expansion lease at Hamilton Square in Washington, D.C. CommonWealth Partners owns the roughly 317,000-square-foot property, according to PropertyShark records.

The new lease deal brings CHG’s total footprint at the property, at 600 14th Street NW, to 79,850 square feet across three floors. CHG’s initial 2019 lease at Hamilton Square was of the same size, though the company reduced that footprint during the pandemic, a CHG spokesperson told Commercial Observer.

CHG plans to use the space to expand its WorkPlace flex space program at the site. The service provides event space along with private offices and coworking space for teams and individual subscribers.

Transwestern’s Larry Serota, John Schlegel and Collin Brown represented CHG in lease negotiations. The team also serves as leasing agents for CHG’s WorkPlace spaces at the property, which are currently 100 percent leased, per CHG.

“Expanding at Hamilton Square was a natural next step for us as we see a growing appetite for hospitality-driven office space in the District,” Brian Holland, CHG’s senior vice president of real estate, said in a statement.

CHG operates spaces in New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Philadelphia and the U.K. It also operates one other space in the DMV, at CoStar’s 1201 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Va., for which it inked a nearly 15-year, 35,000-square-foot sublease in 2018.

In January, CHG inked a 26,000-square-foot lease at William Equities’ 120 East 23rd Street in Manhattan for a new event space. That space, dubbed the Aperture, will accommodate up to 1,000 people across two floors.

