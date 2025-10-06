Convene Hospitality Signs 50K-SF Lease at Terminal Warehouse

Terminal Warehouse, a 130-year-old landmarked building at 261 11th Avenue owned by Columbia Property Trust, L&L Holding and Cannon Hill Capital Partners, has signed its first tenant.

Convene Hospitality Group (CHG), an entertainment venue operator, has inked a 50,000-square-foot lease across three floors of Terminal Warehouse, subsidiary Convene announced. The New York Post first reported this lease.

The event space, which is expected to open in the building at the corner of 11th Avenue and West 28th Street in the second quarter of 2026, will be known as The Mallory, which is a nod to the 1890s building’s original designer, George Mallory.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. However, the average asking rent for retail space in Midtown South was $464 per square foot for the second quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

“We partnered with CHG because they were going to provide something spectacular for the neighborhood, Terminal Warehouse, and the people who work here,” Ted Koltis, executive vice president and head of real estate for Columbia Property Trust, said in a statement. “The Mallory will serve as an activating member to our neighborhood, a major part of the ecosystem of Terminal Warehouse’s fabled tunnel, and as a one-of-a-kind amenity experience for our tenants.”

Spanning 50,000 square feet across three floors, The Mallory will be a customizable event space, available to building tenants and the public alike for company happy hours, fashion shows, weddings, galas, awards dinners or other types of events.

Rocco Laginestra of CBRE represented CHG in this lease deal. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Alan Schmerzler, Catherine Merck, Sean Moran, Steven Soutendijk and Patrick O’Rourke from Cushman & Wakefield represented Terminal Warehouse. C&W declined to comment on this lease.

Terminal Warehouse has been undergoing years of renovations and restorations as the historic, multi-block building required significant structural changes in order to modernize it.

Still, maintaining some of the building’s unique history was important to developers, and aspects of its past as a bustling warehouse freight trains could pass directly through are highlighted throughout.

There are currently no office tenants at Terminal Warehouse. The Porchlight Bar, located on the building’s ground floor, had been operated by restaurateur Danny Meyer before the joint venture acquired the building in 2018.

