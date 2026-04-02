Newmark's Liz Hart in a conference center/amenity space at 1251 Avenue of the Americas where Newmark leads leasing.
Industry · Features
National

Easter Sunday Summary: No Rest for the Market!

By The Editors
People attend a Tax The Rich political rally hosted by the Democratic Socialists of America.
Residential · Development
New York City

In Albany, Taxes and Red Tape Seize Spotlight in Addressing Housing Crisis

By Aaron Short
Business representatives staff a table at a career fair in Harlem in December 2025.
Industry · Research & Analysis
National

Small Businesses Drove U.S. Job Gains in March: Report

By Mark Hallum