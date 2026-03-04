Uber Expands by 86K SF at 3 World Trade Center

Ride-sharing giant Uber Technologies has taken up a bigger parking space at 3 World Trade Center.

Uber has expanded by 86,071 square feet at the Silverstein Properties-owned office tower in Manhattan’s Financial District, according to a March office report from CBRE. The new expansion — which is a sublease — brings Uber’s total footprint at the building to a whopping 437,571 square feet.

Details about the deal are few, including the length of the new sublease, the sublandlord and the asking rent. The average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was $59.26 per square foot in February, according to the CBRE report.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal for Uber, but CBRE represents Silverstein at 3 World Trade Center.

Spokespeople for Silverstein, CBRE and Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ride-sharing company last expanded to 351,500 square feet at 3 World Trade Center in March of last year, Commercial Observer reported at the time. Uber originally moved into the building in 2019, when it signed a 307,390-square-foot lease at the property. The firm occupies space on the 43rd through 49th floors of 3 World Trade Center.

Located at 175 Greenwich Street, the 80-story 3 World Trade Center is the second-tallest office tower at the World Trade Center campus. The tower features five retail levels at its base, including two set below street level.

Construction on 3 World Trade Center topped out in 2016 and companies began moving into the office tower in 2018. Other tenants of 3 World Trade Center include events ticketing retailer StubHub, software company Asana and global consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

