TD Securities Expands to 181K SF at SL Green’s 125 Park Avenue

TD Securities, the banking and investment arm of TD Bank, has expanded to 181,447 square feet at SL Green Realty’s 125 Park Avenue with a term of 10 years.

The TD Bank subsidiary added 51,081 square feet on the entire 21st and 22nd floors to its existing 130,057-square-foot offices on the eighth, 19th and 20th floors of the 26-story office building, according to the landlord. TD Securities had occupied some of that space since 2018.

SL Green did not disclose the asking rent for the building a block south of from Grand Central Terminal, but the average office asking rent in Midtown in February was $85.11 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“Rents are rising and concessions are beginning to tighten as market vacancy moves lower across Midtown Manhattan,” Steven Durels, SL Green’s executive vice president and director of leasing and real property, said in a statement.

TD Bank was represented by CBRE’s Ryan Alexander, Matthew Saker and Nicole Marshall while the landlord was represented by Brian Waterman, David Falk, Peter Shimkin and Daniel Levine of Newmark.

CBRE and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other recent deals in the building, also known as the Pershing Square Building, include Newmark signing a 15-year renewal and expansion to 184,239 square feet in March 2025 and Santander Bank opening a new branch with a 6,234-square-foot lease in December 2025.

