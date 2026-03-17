SL Green in Contract to Sell 7 Dey Street to GO Residential for $223M

SL Green Realty has reached a deal to sell the residential and retail component of a 34-story luxury rental property in Manhattan’s Financial District.

GO Residential is set to buy the 209-unit residential portion of the tower at 7 Dey Street, which sits just across the street from the Fulton Transit Center, for $222.6 million, SL Green announced Monday. Meanwhile, SL Green will continue to hold the 26,000 square feet of commercial office space on the third, fourth and fifth floors.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

“This transaction continues the execution of a deliberate strategy to illuminate the value of selected assets and unlock embedded value,” Harrison Sitomer, president and chief investment officer of SL Green, said in a statement. “[The transaction] allows us to prove the value of best-in-class, new-construction residential and retail properties, while retaining ownership of three office floors to realize future incremental value.”

Drew Isaacson and Rob Hinckley of JLL Capital Markets negotiated on behalf of SL Green while David Ash of Prince Realty Advisors handled the deal for GO Residential.

JLL and Prince Realty Advisors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Along with the office component on the third, fourth and fifth floors, 7 Dey Street also has 17,000 square feet of retail space across the basement, ground and second floors, which SL Green said is suitable for flagship tenants.

At the time when leasing began in the new development in 2021, the property was one of the first construction projects in Lower Manhattan built under the Affordable New York Housing Program, also known as the now-lapsed 421a.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.