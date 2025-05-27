New French Restaurant Goody’s to Open at Woolworth Building

Goody’s, a new French-inspired restaurant and lounge, is set to open at the Woolworth Building this fall.

The eatery, which will also function as an event venue, has signed a 15-year lease for 5,000 square feet on the ground floor of the landmarked building at 233 Broadway, according to Cammeby’s International, which owns the commercial portion of the property along with Witkoff Group.

The restaurant’s new space at the 60-story Tribeca building between Barclay Street and Park Place will replace cocktail bar Wooly Public and is set to undergo a “complete transformation,” Cammeby’s said.

“Announcing Goody’s is a significant part of our bigger picture goal toward reshaping and reimagining this historic building,” Avi Schron, principal at Cammeby’s, said in a statement. “The uniqueness of Goody’s and the exceptional ground-floor space in which it will operate is the perfect fit for the building’s next chapter.”

The exact asking rent was unclear, but the average asking rent for the Woolworth’s ground-floor retail space is $175 per square foot, according to Cammeby’s website.

The Lawrence Group’s David Ofman and Brian Siegel brokered the deal for the landlords, while there was no broker for the tenant.

Ofman and Siegel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Tribeca Citizen first reported the news.

In addition to serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails, Goody’s will serve as a “multi-functional venue” for private events such as “high-profile” art and fashion shows, Cammeby’s said. Goody’s will have several partners to host such events, including architect Ron Castellano and curator Social Services’ Travis Bass.

“We see Goody’s as more than just a restaurant — it will be a dynamic hub for the fashion, art and design communities, honoring the building’s legacy while bringing new energy to downtown Manhattan, which is in the midst of a culinary evolution,” Bass said in a statement.

Goody’s will also feature a pool table, live musical performances, and even a delivery team with vintage bar carts to serve food and drinks to the Woolworth’s office tenants and upper-floor tenants, according to Cammeby’s.

Witkoff and Cammeby’s sold the upper portion of the building in 2012 to Alchemy Properties, which turned the space into condominiums in 2018, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Current office tenants at the Woolworth include Hawthorne Country Day School, architecture and design firm CallisonRTKL and finance journal Grant’s Interest Rate Observer.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.