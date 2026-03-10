NoMad’s Senton Hotel Trades Hands for $27M

Two investors have acquired a seven-story, 71-key hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood for $27.2 million, according to property records made public Monday.

Stayway Holding Group, an entity tied to Lee Fung Fong and Henry Zheng, bought the Senton Hotel at 39 West 27th Street from Calvin Kamuluddin, who used the entity Senton Hotel West Corporation, records show.

Fung Fong and Zheng signed the deal for the buyer, while Kamuluddin signed for the seller, according to records.

Avison Young‘s Noah Kossoff brokered the deal for the seller, while it was unclear who represented the buyers. Avison Young declined to comment, while neither the buyers nor the seller could be reached for comment.

The Senton Hotel started three blocks away at 35 East 27th Street in 1916, but was moved to its current address and reopened in 1966 after an office building was constructed at its original address. Kamuluddin bought the property in the 1980s, records show. The hotel sits midblock on 27th Avenue between Broadway and Avenue of the Americas.

It’s unclear what the property’s new owners plan to do with the hotel, but PincusCo, which first reported news of the sale, said the expected use is “cash flowing.”

News of the sale comes during a busy period for hotel deals in Manhattan.

In December, a joint venture between Tishman Realty and MetLife Investment Management sold the InterContinental New York Times Square at 300 West 44th Street to a partnership of Highgate, Gencom and Argent Ventures for $230 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Before that, in November, Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group sold the bottom 38 floors of 35 Hudson Yards — which contain the Equinox Hotel New York — to Mori Trust for $541 million, CO reported.

And in September, Aya Acquisitions bought the Cassa Hotel at 66-70 West 45th Street from HNA Group for $54.7 million.

