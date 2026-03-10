A San Diego-based private equity firm has closed on two adjacent industrial buildings that are fully leased in one of Southern California’s tightest industrial submarkets.

CIRE Equity spent $116 million to assemble a 19-acre, 307,000-square-foot portfolio at 16200 Roscoe Boulevard and 8201-8221 Woodley Avenue in Los Angeles’ Van Nuys neighborhood, according to PropertyShark records. CIRE paid seller Link Logistics — Blackstone’s industrial arm — $51.9 million for the former address and about $64.1 million for the latter address in two deals. PGIM Real Estate provided $136.5 million in acquisition financing tied to the deal, records show.

The property is just north of Van Nuys Airport, and across Woodley Avenue from Anheuser-Busch’s L.A. brewery complex. CBRE’s Mike Longo, Eric Cox and Bennett Robinson represented Link Logistics in the deal. The deal is one of the largest acquisitions in CIRE’s history, according to its purchase announcement.

“This deal highlights institutional interest in the San Fernando Valley, in light of fundamentals being insulated to more traditional buildings in infill L.A.,” Cox told Commercial Observer.

The campus is 100 percent leased to the likes of production and entertainment equipment provider PRG Van Nuys and warehousing solutions company Biagi Bros. L.A. Unified School District utilizes 16200 Roscoe Boulevard as a school bus lot.

Representatives for CIRE, Link Logistics and PGIM Real Estate did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The San Fernando Valley is among the most in-demand industrial submarkets in L.A. County — and thus, the nation — with a direct vacancy rate of just 4.1 percent, according to recent CBRE research.

In January, Pendulum Property Partners and Affinius Capital landed a $113 million refinancing loan tied to The Mix, a mixed-use, roughly 470,000-square-foot property in L.A.’s Northridge neighborhood, less than two miles west of CIRE’s new industrial site. The joint venture paid about $171 million to acquire the property in 2023.

The previous year, in 2022, Longpoint Realty Partners paid $85 million for a 13.8-acre, five-building industrial campus also adjacent to Van Nuys Airport.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.